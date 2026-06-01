Princess Diana accused of sparking Charles-Camilla affair

A stunning historical revelation from inside the palace walls has shed new light on the collapse of the 20th century’s most famous royal marriage. According to a former royal confidant, the late Prince Philip directly accused Princess Diana of driving King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) back into the arms of Camilla Parker Bowles.

The explosive claim, detailed by Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell in his book A Royal Duty, highlights the intense behind-the-scenes pressure the Princess of Wales faced from her royal in-laws as her marriage disintegrated.

The Letter That Made Princess Diana’s ‘Blood Boil’

Following the highly publicized separation of Charles and Diana, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip actively stepped in to address the marital fallout. While the Duke of Edinburgh initially attempted to act as a mediator, the tone of the correspondence soon shifted.

According to Burrell, a specific letter from Prince Philip left Princess Diana completely stunned and deeply angered. In the note, Philip bluntly questioned Diana’s own role in the marital rift, writing:

“Can you honestly look into your heart and say that Charles’s relationship with Camilla had nothing to do with your behavior towards him in your marriage?”

Burrell noted that the accusation made the princess’s “blood boil,” as she found herself being blamed for pushing her husband toward the very woman she had fought so hard to keep him away from.

A ‘Considerable Sacrifice’ Unappreciated

The letters further revealed that the royal family believed King Charles had made a genuine effort to make his marriage work early on. Prince Philip argued that Charles had initially cut off contact with Camilla after marrying Diana in 1981—an act the Prince of Wales viewed as a “considerable sacrifice.”

According to the Duke of Edinburgh’s letters, the royal family felt that Princess Diana failed to appreciate that gesture, ultimately creating an icy marital environment that drove Charles to rekindle his romance with Camilla.

The Lasting Impact on the Royal Family Legacy

While decades have passed since the tragic breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage, these unearthed details continue to captivate the public. They underscore the immense psychological strain placed on Princess Diana, who constantly battled the narrative that she was responsible for her husband’s infidelity.

Today, with King Charles on the throne alongside Queen Camilla, these historical insights offer a stark reminder of the complicated, painful path the House of Windsor took to arrive at its current modern era.