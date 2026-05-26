Princess Diana’s Witty Response to Unexpected King Charles Visit Discovered, Even during the tense chapters of their highly publicized separation, Princess Diana never lost her trademark sense of humor.

A fascinating glimpse into the post-split dynamic between the late Princess of Wales and King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) has re-emerged, courtesy of former royal butler Paul Burrell. In his memoir A Royal Duty, Burrell recalls a surprising afternoon when the heir to the throne dropped by Diana’s residence completely unannounced.

An Unexpected Royal Encounter

According to Burrell, Charles arrived early for a scheduled helicopter flight and decided to use the spare time to drop in on his estranged wife. The sudden arrival caught the household completely off guard.

Burrell noted that the last person he ever expected to see at the door was Charles, who politely asked, “Hello, Paul, may I come in?”

After walking upstairs, Charles called out to Diana. The two greeted each other politely on the first-floor landing with a traditional kiss on both cheeks, but Diana’s internal reaction was far more candid.

Diana’s “Mock Horror” and Quick Wit

While maintaining royal decorum on the surface, Diana couldn’t help but acknowledge the sheer awkwardness of the surprise drop-in.

“She looked over his shoulder at me and her eyes widened with mock horror,” Burrell shared in his book. “Then she couldn’t resist breaking the ice with her usual humor.”

True to her quick-witted nature, Princess Diana immediately diffused the tension with a classic one-liner, asking her ex-husband:

“I suppose you’ve come to take the furniture away, then, Charles!”

The Legacy of Diana’s Humor

The anecdote highlights Diana’s resilient spirit and ability to rely on humor during emotionally difficult times. Despite the heavy strain of their impending divorce and the intense media scrutiny surrounding the breakdown of their marriage, the “People’s Princess” still found ways to keep the mood light behind closed doors.