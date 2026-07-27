Will Princess Diana tribute heal rift between William, Harry?

Growing excitement that Princes William and Harry may be set to bury the hatchet for a cause close to both of their hearts. Reports suggest that organisers of Princess Diana’s legacy organisation are planning significant events to mark anniversaries in the future.

Sharing Their Mother’s legacy Princess Diana sadly lost her life in a horrific car crash on August 31,1997, and as the 30th anniversary of the princess’s death draws closer in 2027 fans are eager to know how her grieving sons will celebrate her life.

Both The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex remain ardent supporters of their mother’s charitable legacy, but support for The Diana Award has remained distinct.

Distinct involvement at 2024 Legacy Awards Both brothers attended the Royal Kensington Palace on the 14th of March of this year for the presentation ceremony of The Legacy Awards, however, The Duke of Sussex only managed to make a brief guest appearance via pre-recorded video message after William and Catherine had departed to another event.

Despite attending various family events such as His Majesty The King’s Coronation the brothers have had limited contact with one another.

Will royal brothers reunite on the back of the tributes?

Despite hope amongst royal followers that a tribute to their late mother could inspire a moment of reconciliation between the pair, there have been no confirmed public engagements.

However the pair are expected to come together at similar times to reflect and the final decision on joint or separate attendance at any events remain down to themselves.