Princess Diana made every effort to prevent the high-profile divorce from King Charles III, then Prince Charles, primarily out of a deep concern for her young children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The former Princess of Wales, who tragically died in a Parisian car accident in August 1997, was worried a formal divorce of her marriage would have disastrous effects on the family and that such an arrangement would enhance the pressures of family hierarchy.

No Distinction Between Boys Her then-butler and confidante Paul Burrell recalled how she found the looming legal separation particularly difficult. In comments made on behalf of Casino.org, he explained the emotional basis for Diana’s fight to remain a royal: “Diana struggled with the divorce. She didn’t want it; she wanted to stay in the Royal Family, and for her, her struggle was keeping her boys safe and keeping her position.”

Burrell revealed how much Diana’s boys meant to her and explained how the then princess found it extremely hard to acknowledge that her two children, as a direct result of family structure, were already destined for widely varying paths, with William as next in line to the throne and Harry taking on the role of “spare”.

“There was no difference between them in her eyes and she didn’t want to set them on a road that was always going to have complications,” said Burrell.