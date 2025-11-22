Princess Diana wax figure wearing 'revenge dress' debuts at Paris

The legacy of Princess Diana continues, even 28 years after her passing. The Princess of Wales was only 36 when she passed away in a car crash in Paris, leaving a legacy defined by empathy and benevolence.

Twenty-eight years after the fatal car incident in Paris, a new Princess Diana wax figure was revealed in France’s capital, the very city where the late princess spent her last moments.

The wax figure depicts the famous “revenge dress” Diana wore after her then-husband, Prince Charles, publicly admitted his infidelity.

The figure was created in Paris following a visit by the Grévin Museum director to London, where he was disappointed with the Diana figure at Madame Tussauds. Motivated by this visit, Grévin commissioned its own version, which was unveiled on Thursday at the Grévin Museum.

This life-size Princess Diana wax figure depicts her June 29, 1994, visit to the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens.

Diana is depicted wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress, a design by Christina Stambolian that mirrors the iconic outfit worn by the princess.

Notably, the figure was unveiled precisely on the 30th anniversary of Diana’s revealing BBC interview.