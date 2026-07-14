Princess Diana's brother breaks silence after Harry, Meghan visit

Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has delighted royal fans with a precious family anecdote. The 9th Earl Spencer posted an adorable throwback picture just hours after news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set to make a much-anticipated visit to his estate, Althorp House.

The low-key pilgrimage brought the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside their young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the final resting place of the late Princess of Wales.

A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane of a “Golden” Childhood

Sharing to his Instagram Stories, Earl Spencer shared a beautifully maintained picture from his own youth. Taken in 1972, it features a younger Charles Spencer holding the reins to his favourite childhood pony.

“With Teddy Tar – the kindest pony I’ve ever known – in 1972,” Spencer captioned the snapshot of him on the pony.

This is not the first time the Earl has spoken about Teddy Tar. Spencer has often affectionately referred to his “golden childhood” spent in Norfolk and his childhood adventures riding Teddy Tar, who lived into his early thirties, along Brancaster Beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Spencer (@charles.earl.spencer)

It provided a peaceful and comforting interlude to the frenzy surrounding his family’s country estate over the weekend.

The charming picture was shared just hours after a number of UK media outlets, including The Sun, confirmed that Prince Harry had been seen leaving Althorp House in Northamptonshire on Friday, 10th July 2026.

The ancestral home of the Spencer family for five centuries, Althorp is a 13,000-acre country estate where Princess Diana is buried on an island in the middle of a lake.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK trip this week was largely planned around public engagements in the run-up to next year’s Invictus Games Birmingham in 2027, the couple took time out for the poignant family moments.