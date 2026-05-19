Charles Spencer has married archaeologist and podcast co-host Cat Jarman in a private ceremony held in Arizona.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the couple tied the knot on Friday, May 15, surrounded by a small group of loved ones. Wedding photos showed the pair posing against the dramatic backdrop of Sedona’s famous Cathedral Rock.

In a joint statement shared with PEOPLE, the newlyweds reflected on how their relationship evolved over time.

“We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection,” they said. “Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life.”

For the big day, Cat Jarman wore a pale blue sleeveless gown featuring cutout details at the waist, while Spencer opted for a relaxed look with a dark suit and open-collar light blue shirt.

The newly-wed couple first met after Spencer was asked to review Jarman’s 2021 nonfiction book River Kings, which explores Viking history. Their friendship later developed through joint archaeological projects and their work co-hosting the history podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives alongside Rev. Richard Coles.

The marriage marks Charles Spencer’s fourth. Princess Diana’s younger brother was previously married to Victoria Lockwood, Caroline Freud and most recently Karen Spencer. His divorce from Karen Spencer was finalized in December 2025 following their separation announcement in 2024.

Spencer shares seven children from his previous marriages, while Jarman is also a mother to two sons from her former marriage.