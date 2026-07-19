Princess Diana's brother shares joyful update days after Prince Harry's trip

Only a few days after Prince Harry allegedly paid a private visit to Althorp House with his family, Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, shared some wonderful updates.

Prince Harry visited his late mother Princess Diana’s childhood home after returning to Britain with Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet. A Daily Mail article claimed that Harry was seen leaving Althorp House in Northamptonshire, where his mother is buried on a secluded island. Prince Harry had previously stated that he wanted to visit Princess Diana’s final resting place with his wife and children upon returning to the UK. Notably, while Meghan has been there once before, neither of their young children had previously traveled there. According to The Mail on Sunday, Meghan and Harry reportedly spent the weekend at the estate.

Just a few days after the royal couple’s family visit, Charles Spencer issued a major statement via his official account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Spencer wrote a brief note, saying, “Two months ago Cat & I had the Northants County Cricket team for a barbecue at Althorp – I promised them that if they won the T20 Trophy they could come back for a proper banquet in the House.”

“Well done on your victory this evening – delighted to make good my promise very soon!” he further stated.