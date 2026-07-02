New claim emerges about Princess Diana’s final days

Former Royal Butler Says Princess Diana Was ‘Misunderstood’ in Final Days By News Staff Former Royal butler says public has got her last days and her loves wrong A man who worked closely with Princess Diana and called himself her ‘rock’ in the latter days of her life has spoken out to defend the mother of the two future kings.

Paul Burrell, the late Princess of Wales’s long-serving butler and closest confidant in the final years of her life in 1997, told The Motivational Speakers Agency that Diana is regularly misunderstood.

The Princess, according to her former aide, was not after attention as so many tabloids suggest but aimed to carry out work to help humanity worldwide.

“I find the princess in these times being misrepresented, misinterpreted, and misunderstood because all she wanted to be was a humanitarian,” Burrell said.

“She wanted to travel the world and shine her light on people who had been forgotten.” Diana lived a very public life. (Image: Chris Jackson / Getty Images) Burrell revealed how Diana could have chosen to relax in a luxurious palace and lead a comfortable life in luxury but chose instead to use her platform and influence for good deeds around the globe. “She could have sat back inside a palace, worn fabulous clothes and jewels, and done nothing. But she didn’t.

She used her profile to help other people,” the former royal butler revealed. Speaking of her two romances prior to her death: “Hasnat Khan was the love of her life,” Burrell told the outlet.

He then described her summer with Egyptian businessman Dodi Fayed – who also died in the car crash along with Diana and his father – as merely a diversion from her serious life’s work.

“Dodi was a distraction. She met with Dodi, and that path led to disaster.” While some have questioned whether her life in her last days was in the public eye of her choice, Burrell believes the late princess should have been known primarily for her charity work.