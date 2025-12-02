Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza sparkle at 2025 Fashion Awards

Princess Diana’s nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, lit up the red carpet at the 2025 Fashion Awards.

The 33-year-old twin sisters arrived at London’s Royal Albert Hall in the perfectly coordinated, glittering couture by Gaurav Gupta on Monday, December 1.

For the glamorous night, Lady Eliza slipped into a white sleeveless column gown which featured a mock neck and sparkly embellishments.

She elevated breath-taking look with a pair of drop earrings and wore her hair in a sleek updo.

On the other hand, Lady Amelia opted a champagne-colored strapless gown with a scalloped neckline and sparkling details.

She complimented her sister with oversized pearl earrings and a matching sleek updo.

The Fashion Awards are presented by the British Fashion Council and Pandora and.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld)

According to a press release, the awards “recognizes the global impact of a model who has dominated the industry over the last 12 months.” Anok Yai is being honored with the coveted prize of Model of the Year.

“Being named Model of the Year is such an honor. My journey -from Egypt to South Sudan to the U.S. is one of resilience and community. This recognition is for everyone who’s ever seen their story in mine. Thank you for celebrating us,” the model gushed over the prestigious accolade in a press release.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer are the daughters of late Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer – 9th Earl Spencer.