Princess Diana's painful divorce experience laid bare

Princess Diana was said to be enranged with how the Queen, 93, dealt with the dissolution of her marriage, feeling alienated from her own divorce.

A newly resurfaced tell-all from Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, shows a moment where the princess realizes that other political and religious figures were involved in plans surrounding her divorce before anyone contacted her about it. A pivotal letter According to his autobiography, A Royal Duty, Mr Burrell remembers his distress when he opened a letter from the Queen intended for Diana.

Although the topic was not light-hearted, it still bore a familiar style from the queen.

Mr Burrell recalled in the biography: “It began, as always ‘Dearest Diana’ and it ended, ‘With love from Mama.’”. But due to the private nature of the correspondence, Mr Burrell expressed that he felt “visibly uneasy”. The former royal footman then expressed his worries, even though the letter carried a “in the strictest of confidence” tag, as the Princess reclined on her sofa.

This is my marriage But this wasn’t simply the order to split up that brought Diana to her breaking point, it was the knowledge that the British government and Church had a contingency plan for the consequences of her split before it had even been discussed with her.

“ The Prime Minister and the Archbishop of Canterbury!

My divorce has been discussed with John Major and George Carey before it has been discussed with me,” she was reported to have exclaimed on reading the list of influential people who had been informed of the divorce. Mr Burrell stated that the princess “was simply appalled” that her personal life had already been converted into a matter of national importance. “This is my marriage and it is no one else’s business!

” Diana declared at the time. She divorced Prince Charles in August 1996 and passed away in Paris just over a year later following a high speed car chase with pursuers in Paris. She also agreed to relinquish the “Her Royal Highness” (HRH) title as part of her divorce settlement.