Princess Diana’s Spencer Tiara is one of the most iconic royal jewels in history, instantly recognizable from her 1981 wedding to then-Prince Charles.

But despite its deep ties to the late Princess of Wales, neither Princess Kate nor Duchess Meghan has worn it — and they likely never will. Here’s why.

The Spencer Tiara Isn’t a Royal Heirloom

The biggest misconception is that Diana’s tiara became part of the Royal Collection. It didn’t. The Spencer Tiara belongs to the Spencer family, not the Windsor family or the Crown.

Created in 1937 for Diana’s grandmother Cynthia Spencer, the diadem was crafted by Garrard using 19th-century diamond ornaments that once belonged to Lady Sarah Spencer. It features a heart-shaped motif of scrolls, star and trumpet-shaped flowers, and circular, rose-cut, cushion, and pear-shaped diamonds set in gold.

“There is a common misconception that the Spencer tiara was somehow absorbed into the royal collection because of Diana’s fame,” a royal source told RadarOnline.com. “In reality, it has always remained a Spencer family possession, and decisions about its future rest entirely with the family rather than the monarchy.”

Royal Tradition: Brides Wear Groom’s Family Jewels

Another key reason: royal wedding protocol. Traditionally, brides wear jewelry from their husband’s family. Because Kate married into the Windsor family, she borrowed the Cartier Halo Tiara from Queen Elizabeth II for her 2011 wedding. Meghan wore Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau Tiara in 2018, also on loan from the late Queen.

“It was never a royal tiara, which is why royal brides like the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex didn’t wear it for their weddings,” said Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller.

Diana could wear it because she was a Spencer. The tiara had already been worn by her elder sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, at their weddings before Diana made it globally famous.

Where Is the Spencer Tiara Now?

Since Diana’s death in 1997, the tiara has stayed with the Spencers. It’s currently with her brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer. It last appeared publicly in 2018 when Diana’s niece, Celia McCorquodale, wore it for her wedding.

While some speculate Princess Charlotte might one day inherit it, The Court Jeweller reports the heirloom is expected to pass to Viscount Althorp, Charles Spencer’s son, keeping it in the Spencer male line.

Did Meghan Want to Wear It?

Rumors swirled that Meghan requested the Spencer Tiara for her 2018 wedding and that Queen Elizabeth II denied it. Those claims are unconfirmed. In Spare, Prince Harry wrote that he and Meghan were “touched” by the idea of wearing one of Diana’s tiaras but were encouraged to select from her non-tiara jewelry instead. They were shown five other royal options, including the Queen Mary Bandeau they ultimately chose.

Kate’s Connection to Diana’s Jewelry

While Kate can’t wear the Spencer Tiara, she has inherited other Diana pieces. Her sapphire and diamond engagement ring was Diana’s, and she frequently wears Diana’s earrings and bracelets. But tiaras follow stricter rules: unmarried women don’t wear tiaras, and married royals wear them only for evening events, typically from the husband’s family collection.