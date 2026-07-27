Princess Diana’s surprising rule after Charles divorce revealed

The world had never known single Princess Diana to exist, of course, and, as one can imagine with a figure of her caliber, once her status was confirmed officially by the August 1996 divorce from the former-Prince of Wales, men worldwide knew they had a shot “The problem with being a newly divorced princess and the most beautiful woman in the world is that men across the globe are aware that you are single again,” former royal butler and trusted confidante, Paul Burrell explained in a new interview.

For the now Princess of Wales who carried immense power by the late summer of ‘96, the deluge of unwelcome suitors arrived in force as even those who were married began sending flirts her way; many, as Burrell points out, not even caring who or how.

Daily management fell upon the palace staff to redirect unwanted advances: This duty alone put immense pressure on those in place to screen all calls that came in for the former-royal, including discerning real connections from the numerous wealthy admirers eager to connect that summer with all that came following:

Field the Calls Some tasks on the Butler for Diana to the Palace agenda even involve ensuring the safety of the newly single Princess of Wales from unwanted proposals. Managing barriers at one’s discretion:

Directing callers by giving them appropriate excuses when Princess Diana wanted to have access to nothing for the new relationship process, with many of who were also married even with the inappropriate conduct and yet, we still went against Diana on occasion when it came to who was permitted to go ahead. Some still wanted to connect.

Keeping it personal … of course until the fateful month of Aug 1997 when she met what was then and remains, until, and unless, you meet the perfect person.