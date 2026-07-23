Princess Diana’s unconventional habit revealed

The princess was a global icon, bringing a human touch, warmth and openness to the monarchy, but it was her private, unconventional daily habits that often raised eyebrows among the more traditional members of the royal family. From her preference for an early bedtime to informal dinners with her boys, Diana was keen to incorporate aspects of normality into her life. Princess Diana Breaking the Rules by Heading to Bed Early According to royal protocol, members of the royal family must stay up until the monarch has retired for the night.

This means even during formal family dinners, royal guests must remain present until the queen leaves the room, and no one should go to bed before the sovereign.

However, Diana was often tired by late evening gatherings and chose to maintain an earlier, more consistent routine: She was an early riser She naturally enjoyed an early start to her day and likes to get her day done before the household began their work. She liked to eat her dinner at 6:30 pm It was her favored dining time when she wasn’t obliged to adhere to formal family mealtimes.

Protocol Disconnect She didn’t like to be out of sync with her boys or disrupt her sleep schedule, so when the royal family did eat together, she found herself in a disconnect between her usual pattern of behavior. Former royal chef, Darren McGrady, previously revealed, “The princess was an early bird, so she liked to get up early.

Dinner for her was 6:30 PM, but if the Royal Family were dining, she couldn’t go to eat or go to bed at her usual time.”

A normal evening for her two young sons Prince William and Prince Harry It wasn’t just the king and queen’s schedules that Princess Diana rejected, but also those that put strain on her children.

Despite the strict protocol in place, Diana made it her mission to allow her two sons-Prince William and Prince Harry-a normal upbringing. On weekend nights at Kensington Palace, her routine would deviate from royal standards for the boys’ comfort:They had TV dinners Saturday nights were often marked by comfortable family dinners in front of the television.

This provided a cosy, domesticated atmosphere away from the demands of royal life. She longed to feel validated, and her early behaviour reflected that During her time in the royal family, former royal butler Paul Burrell observed a deep-seated need for recognition and approval from the princess.

In his book ‘A Royal Duty’, Burrell discussed the origins of her self-esteem issues: childhood experiences had left her insecure and longing for emotional acceptance.

As she entered marriage, she was looking for acknowledgment of her attempts to please those around her, a validation that often failed to materialize from within the institution.

Over time, however, Diana learned to channel these experiences, drawing strength and empathy that allowed her to connect more authentically with the public. At heart, Diana’s decision to keep early evenings was about maintaining her authenticity, carving out a life lived on her own terms.