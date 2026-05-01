A new three-part documentary series is set to explore the private life of Princess Diana, featuring never-before-heard audio recordings that are expected to shed fresh light on her time within the royal family.

Titled Diana: The Unheard Truth (working title), the project is being developed by Love Monday TV and 53 Degrees Global and is scheduled for release on 31 August 2027, marking the 30th anniversary of her death.

The series will centre on a collection of audio tapes recorded in 1991 during candid conversations between Princess Diana and her friend Dr James Colthurst. The recordings were later passed to royal author Andrew Morton and formed part of his 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story, which dramatically reshaped public understanding of the royal household at the time.

However, much of the original audio has never been made public. According to reports, the unreleased material contains Diana speaking openly about her life inside the royal family, her emotional struggles, and her desire to establish an independent path away from royal duties.

The tapes are also said to include her reflections on the future of then Prince Charles and his relationship with Camilla, offering a rare and personal perspective from inside Kensington Palace during a turbulent period.

The upcoming docuseries will feature contributions from several individuals who knew Diana personally. These include her former schoolmate Delissa Needham, hairstylist Sam McKnight, astrologer Penny Thornton, and dancer Wayne Sleep. Former bodyguard Ken Wharfe, royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter, photographer Kent Gavin, and journalist Richard Kay are also among those involved.

Producers say the project aims to present a more intimate understanding of Diana through her own words, drawing from archival material and firsthand accounts from those closest to her.

Interest in Princess Diana’s life and legacy remains strong decades after her death in 1997.