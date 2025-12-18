Princess Elisabeth of Belgium impresses onlookers in star-detailed dress at Royal Event

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is proving once again why she’s a rising royal style icon!

On Wednesday, December 17, the heir to the Belgian dazzled royal watchers with a standout appearance at the annual Christmas concert at the Royal Palace in Brussels.

The 24-year-old Princess was also accompanied by her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and her younger sister, Princess Eleonore.

For the glamourous evening, Princess Elisabeth slipped into a stunning navy Rebecca Vallance midi dress that featured a star design around the midriff and oversized sleeves.

She completed the look with a small clutch bag and star-shaped earrings, while wearing her hair down and opting for bright, polished makeup.

Meanwhile, Eleonore was also dressed to the nines as she wore a beautiful sparkling dress and carried a clutch bag.

Complementing her daughters, Queen Mathilde also appeared radiant in a golden outfit and a white skirt, while King Philippe looked smart in a blue suit.

Princess Elisabeth’s brothers, Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel were noticeably absent from the the event, reportedly due to their academic commitments.

The Christmas concert is held annually at the Royal Palace to honour members of the Royal Household who contribute to the day-to-day functioning of the Belgian monarchy.