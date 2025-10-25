Princess Elisabeth of Belgium celebrates 24th birthday with new breath-taking portrait

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has turned 24 and Belgian Royal Family is celebrating the joyous occasion with the release of her stunning new portrait.

On Saturday, October 25, the Royal Palace of Brussels took to their Instagram account to release a formal portrait to celebrate the big day of future queen.

In the image, Princess Elisabeth could be seen striking a pose to the camera, looking slightly downward and to the side.

The Duchess of Brabant wore a stunning royal blue dress and added a regal touch with delicate pearl earrings that enhanced her timeless beauty.

She styled her blonde hair in soft waves that frame her face gently, with a hint of light highlighting the curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Royal Palace (@belgianroyalpalace)

“Today is Princess Elisabeth’s birthday! She is blowing out 24 candles: hip hip,” the palace sweetly wrote in the caption.

Princess Elisabeth is the firstborn child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, who follows her father in the line of succession and is set to become Belgium’s first queen regnant.

The 24-year-old graduated from Lincoln College at Oxford University in the U.K in 2024 with a degree in history and politics before studying at Harvard University, where she continues her education despite turbulent visa laws under the Trump administration.

Princess Elisabeth, who born in 2001, is one of the most popular Princesses in Europe.