Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has reached a major academic milestone, completing her master’s degree in public policy from Harvard Kennedy School as she prepares for a future on the throne.

The 24-year-old royal, who is first in line to become Belgium’s monarch, has wrapped up her two-year program at Harvard, adding to an already impressive academic journey that includes a bachelor’s degree in history and politics from University of Oxford.

According to reports, Princess Elisabeth is expected to attend her graduation ceremonies on May 27 and 28, joined by her parents, King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

Her time at Harvard was not without challenges. Last year, uncertainty arose over whether she would be able to continue her studies due to a proposed restriction on foreign students entering the United States. Despite her royal status, Elisabeth reportedly chose not to seek special treatment, opting instead to be treated like any other international student. A federal judge later blocked the measure, allowing her to return and complete her studies

As the Duchess of Brabant and eldest of four siblings, Elisabeth is poised to make history as Belgium’s first queen regnant when she eventually succeeds her father. For now, however, her focus remains on personal growth and preparation for the role ahead.