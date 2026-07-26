Princess Elisabeth steals spotlight at royal wedding

Crown Princess Elisabeth looked stunning at her latest event, drawing widespread attention across online platforms.

Hello! magazine reported that the future Queen of Belgium attended the royal wedding of Isabel of Habsburg-Lorraine and Carlos Gaytan de Ayala on Saturday, July 25, accompanied by her parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and her younger brother, Prince Gabriel. The event brought together two prominent European noble houses.

Isabel of Habsburg-Lorraine, also referred to as Archduchess Isabel of Austria, is a member of the historic House of Habsburg-Lorraine. Although Austria no longer has a reigning monarchy, members of the family continue to attend prominent royal and aristocratic events across Europe.

Princess Elisabeth looked amazing at the ceremony, wearing a gorgeous emerald green dress featuring a deep V-neckline, gathered waist details, long sleeves, and fitted cuffs. Her long blonde hair was styled in loose curls, and she accessorized with a green clutch, dangling earrings, and a matching green feathered headdress.

Beside her, Queen Mathilde exuded elegance in a striking crimson ensemble with floral lace embroidery. King Philippe was dressed in traditional morning attire, wearing a black tailcoat, a light grey waistcoat, striped grey trousers, and a patterned silver-and-blue tie.

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Prince Gabriel also looked dapper, matching his father in traditional formal morning dress consisting of a black tailcoat, light grey waistcoat, white shirt, and silver tie.

Born on October 25, 2001, Princess Elisabeth is the eldest child of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and the heir apparent to the Belgian throne.