Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde’s youngest daughter Princess Elonore will begin her new chapter this autumn away from the comforts of the royal palace, moving to the Netherlands to begin undergraduate studies at University College Utrecht.

The 18-year-old princess will embark on the university’s Liberal Arts & Sciences programme, an interdisciplinary degree during which students can create their own programme of studies within the fields of humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences, graduating with either a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Science.

A landmark year in her public life Following months of excitement this year culminating in what will undoubtedly be remembered as the year she came of age, Princess Elonore is set to take her education to The Netherlands.

For much of her childhood and adolescence, members of the Belgian royal family have either attended Belgian universities or vocational schools or traveled to study abroad or gain military or public service experience.

But for her undergraduate education, King Philippe and his wife are continuing a family tradition, as they are following in the footsteps of their oldest daughter, The Duchess of Brabant. A colorful mix of royal education King Philippe and his wife, The Queen of Belgium have raised a blended array of offspring to follow in their various footsteps, ranging from the more traditional roles of service, to higher education in the country and abroad.

The other royal offspring’s education as follows Princess Elisabeth (24) attained her undergraduate in history and politics from University College, Oxford and her Master’s in public policy from Harvard University’s John F.

Kennedy School of Government Prince Gabriel (22) is taking courses focused on military and international geopolitics and is in his final year at Belgium’s Royal Military Academy as well as a prestigious military institution located in France.

Princess Emmanuel (20) is focusing her efforts in commercial and language-orientated education at International School in Belgium King Philippe has stated that young members of the Belgian royal family should be given “time to study, reflect and travel…as he is a firm advocate for royal members spending time exploring different worlds before embarking on life altering projects.”