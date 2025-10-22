Princess Estelle joins dad Prince Daniel for Tennis final in Stockholm

Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel are enjoying a father-daughter’s day out!

Over the weekend, the 13-year-old and her dad stepped out to attend the 2025 BNP Paribas Nordic Open in Stockholm to witness Norway’s Casper Ruud play against France’s Ugo Humbert in the men’s singles final.

For the sporty outing, the Princess slipped into long-sleeved navy knit which she paired with blue jeans while Prince Daniel looked dapper in a checked collared shirt with a navy blue blazer.

The duo was joined by Swedish swimmer Sarah Sjöström as they watch Casper Ruud triumph, beating Ugo Humbert with 6-2, 6-3 score.

The match had a special significance for Tennis fans as it saw Ruud become the first Norwegian to win the tournament at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open.

“I would like to congratulate Ugo for his week and sorry about today. I think I played the best match of the year against you, so I am sorry. I am really happy but sorry Ugo. I know that against you, if I don’t play well, you will destroy me. So I knew I had to wake up and play well,” Ruud said after the match.

To note, Prince Daniel shares Princess Estelle as well as a son, Prince Oscar with wife Crown Princess Victoria.