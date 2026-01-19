Princess Eugenie appears in viral social media trend with close friends

Princess Eugenie has made a rare public appearance on social media after featuring in a friend’s post that tapped into a viral Instagram trend from 2016.

The princess – who has kept a low profile since her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was stripped of his royal titles in October – appeared in a throwback photograph shared by broadcaster Natalie Pinkham, who reflected on friendships and memories from nearly a decade ago.

The image shows Eugenie standing alongside Pinkham, Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee and the late television host Caroline Flack. Eugenie and her friends were dressed in black outfits, with Mee wearing a black-and-white floral dress.

Pinkham captioned the post with a nostalgic message, describing 2016 as a special time.

“Oh, 2016, you were special. Just when I thought I couldn’t possibly love another kid as much as Wilf, along came Willow (16 months apart). Thank you lovely lot for inspiring a reflection a decade on. Turns out the right kind of scroll is good for the soul,” she wrote in the caption.

Natalie and Eugenie have been friends for over a decade, with the Sky Sports presenter also being close to Prince Harry.

For those unknown, Andrew was stripped of his royal titles due to his ongoing links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.