The Princess Eugenie is caught in a difficult position between keeping in contact with parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson whilst not letting her children get the publicity her mother and father have been through years for over.

Following decades of scrutiny for Prince Andrew the royal have found themselves the subject of the public’s opinions – especially following his civil dispute with Virginia Giuffre and also been questioned numerous times for being connected with convicted child abuse financier Jefferey Epstein.

This is not Sarah’s first time in public light as she too has faced accusations for several ties with Epstein however Princess Eugenie has remained to have strong connections with her mother and father as she seeks to build her young family free from any controversy.

Princess Eugenie Treads the Line For Her Household Reports in the papers citing private members of the royal family indicate that Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are carefully handling how family connections work.

They want their two young children, August Brooksbank and Ernest Brooksbank, far from the attention after years in the public’s eye.

It’s reported the children are shielded and whenever her parents pay a visit to Princess Eugenie’s home it is all kept lowkey behind closed doors so as to shield and also keep any such events private from the Press etc.

Private life whilst staying family members Prince Andrew and Sarah Fergie may have never been caught, convicted, or sentenced for illegal activities, which, apparently, makes Eugenie want to “keep it all at home” and show her kids that those who are ‘flesh and blood’.

This being said, the royal couple still wish for both their children to grow up as normal as possible, far away from all the tabloid headlines.

The younger royals have always done a great job with their families, it’s never been that one of the members of the older royals is in that much trouble for the younger ones.

Princess Eugenie maintains her close family connections with her mom and dads despite years in public light.