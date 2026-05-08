Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice made a glamorous return to the spotlight as they attended Poppy Delevingne’s lavish 40th birthday celebration in London.

The star-studded event – held on Thursday night – also saw appearances from global celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Held at the Hart pub in Marylebone before continuing with an after-party at the luxury BoTree hotel, the birthday bash attracted a glamorous guest list featuring actors, models, royals and socialites. Among those spotted at the event were actress Lily James and socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Princess Eugenie, who recently announced she is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank, proudly showed off her baby bump in a fitted black dress paired with a shimmering metallic blue coat. She completed the look with red pointed heels and wore her hair in an elegant updo. Eugenie and Jack were photographed arriving hand-in-hand for the rare night out.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice attended the celebration alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple coordinated their looks in stylish neutral-toned outerwear as they joined the celebrity-filled festivities.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also drew attention as they arrived together for the glamorous event. The superstar singer and the NFL player were seen enjoying the London party scene among fellow A-list guests.

The public outing marked a rare appearance for the royal sisters, who have largely stayed away from the spotlight in recent months amid ongoing scrutiny surrounding their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.