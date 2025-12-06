Princess Eugenie breaks silence on missing Kate Middleton’s Carol Service with sister Beatrice

Princess Eugenie has spoken out after she and her sister, Princess Beatrice missed out Princess Kate’s Together At Christmas Carol Service.

On Friday, December 5, the Princess of Wales hotsed her fifth annual “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, where she and Prince William tied the knot in 2011.

The event was attaneded by many royal family memebrs including Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Duchess Sophie, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Michael of Kent, Zara Tindall, her husband Mike Tindall as well as Princess Margaret’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto.

However, Prince William’s cousins Beatrice and Eugenie were noticebaly absent as they have attended the service in past years.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Princess Eugenie penned a warm message for Kate revealing that she and Princess were invited but they were unable to attend due to other commitments.

“Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family,” she wrote.

The daughter of former Prince Andrea and Sarah Ferguson further added, “Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service.

“What an amazing message of love and hope,” Eugenie concluded.

The two sisters’ absence comes amid the fallout from their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s, downfall.