Princess Eugenie breaks silence over Dad’s scandal

Princess Eugenie presence in public and institutional roles appears to be quietly diminishing as the ongoing reputational fallout surrounding her father, Prince Andrew, continues to impact the York family.

In the latest development, reports have surfaced indicating that the Princess of York is no longer involved with King Charles III’s Foundation initiative, “35 under 35.” The departure comes less than a year after she joined the prestigious mentoring network, which was designed to support emerging global leaders across sustainability, architecture, fashion, and the arts.

The Shadow of the Prince Andrew Scandal

While royal-adjacent institutions are historically cautious about public optics, the timing of Eugenie’s departure has fueled intense speculation.

The King’s Foundation: Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle reported that the “disgrace” and “deep shadow” surrounding Prince Andrew’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein heavily influenced her exit from the “35 under 35” network.

The Palace Counter-Perspective: Conversely, sources speaking to HELLO! magazine downplayed the drama, claiming her involvement was always intended to be temporary, concluding naturally at the end of the Foundation’s anniversary year.

Despite the conflicting narratives, this marks the second major institutional departure for Princess Eugenie in recent months. Earlier this year, she quietly wrapped up a seven-year tenure as a patron for Anti-Slavery International—a move heavily scrutinized by commentators due to the nature of the organization and the allegations tied to the Epstein files.

Balancing Private Career and Royal Proximity

It is important to note that Princess Eugenie is not a formal working royal. She has long carved out an independent path for herself, maintaining a private corporate career as a director at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

Current Context: Princess Eugenie, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank, remains on good terms with King Charles III and the wider royal family.

While there is no evidence of a dramatic internal feud or a formal rupture behind palace walls, the gradual narrowing of her charitable and institutional roles suggests that institutions are actively navigating the optics of the York family name.