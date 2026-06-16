Princess Eugenie caught in security scare amid Andrew row

Princess Eugenie was left devastated following a public security scare in London and advised by royal protection officers against traveling without a security escort following the shocking ordeal, while the King’s niece is pregnant.

The Princess of York – who revealed just three weeks ago that she is expecting her third child – was confronted on the street while carrying out a solo shopping trip in the capital before taking refuge inside a nearby building.

Confronted about family scandal

According to Closer, the heckler attacked Eugenie with a barrage of questions and aggressive comments directed at her father Prince Andrew (Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor), who has been publicly disgraced and suffered a huge career blow over the past 12 months following the revelations of his association with controversial financial specialist Jeffrey Epstein.

An obviously distraught Eugenie rang royal protection immediately after the altercation, and due to her pregnancy and the aggressive, unexpected manner of the ambush, was immediately instructed not to be on her own on public streets from now on.

‘Eugenie was extremely shaken by the ordeal’, a royal insider confirmed, adding ‘the timing of the confrontation, and the pressures on her being heavily pregnant while also dealing with her father’s and mother’s problems, was a bit much’.

The pressure mounted on the non-working royal

The unsettling incident raises questions for the non-working royal family; Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice unlike their more senior royal counterparts are not afforded automatic taxpayer-funded 24-hour protection by the police, which explains why she was out on her own and relatively vulnerable while conducting private, daily routines.

With public scrutiny remaining high over historical royal scandals, protection services will now be reconsidering risk assessments for all members of the extended royal family in an attempt to curb more similar confrontation.