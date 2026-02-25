Princess Eugenie enjoys coffee date with husband days after Andrew’s arrest

Princess Eugenie was seen smiling and in good spirits during a casual coffee outing in London, marking her first public appearance since her father, former Prince Andrew, was arrested last week.

The 35-year-old royal was photographed on February 24 visiting Hagen Espresso Bar in Notting Hill alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank. Dressed casually in a baseball cap, leggings and trainers, Eugenie kept a low profile as she picked up drinks and chatted with a friend near Portobello Road.

Onlookers described the atmosphere as relaxed. “”She was chatting away with someone she knows and seemed very relaxed,” a source said. “It was all very casual. She was laughing and joking. She looked happy and at ease — not like someone trying to hide.”

Her appearance comes days after Andrew, formerly the Duke of York, was taken into custody on February 19 during his 66th birthday celebration at the residence where he has been staying on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. He was later seen leaving Aylsham Police Station in a vehicle after several hours.

Despite the renewed scrutiny surrounding her father, Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, have been focusing on their families. Sources previously indicated that both sisters are prioritizing their young children and attempting to shield them from the public attention.