Princess Eugenie makes surprising announcement about her exciting new role

Princess Eugenie has taken on an exciting new position!

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, October 3, the Princess of York announced the joyous news that she has joined British-based charity Arts Work.

According to their website, Arts Work is a charity “committed to empowering young people to lead, be changemakers and actively get involved and work within the arts and creative sector.”

“We are thrilled to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie has become our new patron. Her support marks a significant moment in our mission to champion creativity and amplify the voices of children and young people,” the charity said in a statement.

It continued, “”As a charity dedicated to empowering young lives through creativity, we’re so pleased to have Her Royal Highness join us in advocating for inclusive, creative opportunities that enable young people to make change happen.”

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to nurturing talent, building confidence, and empowering young people to become the next generation of creative and cultural leaders,” it concluded, alongside a series of pictures of Eugenie meeting volunteers and staff,” the statement added.

For those unknown, Princess Eugenie – the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York – is currently eleventh-in-line to the British throne.