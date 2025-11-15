Princess Eugenie privately enjoys candlelit dinner with rare royal family member

Princess Eugenie joined Princess Christian of Hanover for a starry candlelit dinner in London this week.

The intimate event was held to celebrate the European royal’s fashion label Philippa 1970, which she co-owns with Pablo Galán.

Princess Christian – the wife of Prince Christian of Hanover – shared the peeks into the dinner on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the images, the Princess of York could be seen posing with Princess Christian and another guest, as well as seated at a dinner table decorated with flowers and candles.

“A lovely dinner to celebrate @philippa1970official in London,” Alessandra (Sassa) de Osma – who became Princess Christian in 2018 after her marriage to Prince Christian of Hanover – wrote along the photos.

Princess Eugenie looked as stunning as ever as she wore a black top with a bold patterned skirt by Philippa 1970, identified as the 1970 Alaia Cotton Skirt.

The mother of August and Ernest Brooksbank completed her chic look with a black handbag, mushroom-shaped earrings by Sophie Lis and a pendant necklace.

“This look is a standout example of modern eclecticism done with real finesse,” Gabrielle Mai – a global fashion stylist told Hello!.

Lady Marina Windsor, the granddaughter of the Duke and late Duchess of Kent, jewellery designer Theodora Warre and shoe designer Jennifer Chamandi were also in attendance at the event.