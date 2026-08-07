Princess Eugenie is said to be “absolutely furious” amid claims her mother and father, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, could be trying to use her new baby as a tool to get back into the fold.

Heatworld claims the former Duke and Duchess of York – who have gushed about their new granddaughter, and of their joy with their ever growing family – view the birth as an “emotional tie” which could help build bridges with the King, Queen, and, crucially, “The Firm” at the broader Royal Family level. Andrew, 64, has been raving about the newest member to close confidantes.

Prince Andrew has also reportedly “ bragged” to some of his pals, as well, since, “He feels like this will be one small step closer to getting back in.”

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But the sister of Princess Beatrice –who announced in September that she was pregnant along with husband Jack Brooksbank, and who, in January ,announced they welcomed a son into the family in an Instagram tribute to their then unnamed son– will not have their “happy news used to smooth over” ongoing family political issues.

The source shared that Eugenie is said to have the ‘best relationship of anyone’ with parents Sarah, 63, and 15th Elizabeth II (born June 2 1926 – aged up to his 8th decade),and is also said to want them involved with the baby.

“There’s only so much association she’s willing to allow… it makes zero sense to her or Jack to allow their parents to use this baby as a tool to rebuild their image,” an insider told the outlet.

To avoid Eugenie’s little one becoming centre of any, “ royal public relations drama”, the source added, the princess “ has kept family visits down low” and “ will let Andrew and Sarah have their own quiet visits but anything that involve public access –absolutely not.”. “The priority needs to be keeping family business quiet,” the Insider added of the Duchess and 56.