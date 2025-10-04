Princess Eugenie restyles her sleeveless denim dress to make special announcement

When it comes to fashion, Princess Eugenie always slays!

On Friday, October 3, the Princess of York made a special announcement about her exciting new patronage with charity.

To make the announcement, the daughter of Prince Andrew rushed to her wardrobe and opted for an elegant sleeveless denim dress by Veronica Beard.

She elevated her look with a Massimo Dutti bomber jacket, a stylish pair of earrings, a dark brown leather bag, and a pair of clean white trainers.

Princess Eugenie wore her brunette hair tied back, with minimal makeup look, looking as stunning as ever.

The sophisticated dress, which retails at £358 online, is not a new one as Princess Eugenie has previously worn it for a visit to the Salvation Army safe house in June.

“We are thrilled to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie has become our new patron,” the collaborative announcement with Artswork reads.

It continued, “Her support marks a significant moment in our mission to champion creativity and amplify the voices of children and young people.”

“As a charity dedicated to empowering young lives through creativity, we’re so pleased to have Her Royal Highness join us in advocating for inclusive, creative opportunities that enable young people to make change happen,” the statement added.