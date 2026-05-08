Princess Eugenie is already preparing for the new arrival of Brooksbank family!

The Princess of York made a stylish appearance in London this week, just days after announcing that she is expecting her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank. The royal was spotted attending a baby and children’s shopping and pampering event in Soho on Thursday, May 7.

The event, held as part of the Fuse Communications Press Day, featured children’s fashion collections, parenting-focused brands and a backstage beauty salon offering treatments and products from Bobbi Brown. Eugenie was photographed browsing racks of baby clothes and accessories while interacting with guests and exhibitors throughout the event.

For the outing, the 36-year-old royal wore an olive-green jacket layered over a black-and-white polka dot blouse. She appeared relaxed and cheerful as she mingled with attendees, including parenting expert Anita Worlidge and Samia Khan.

The public appearance marks Eugenie’s second outing this week following the announcement that she and Jack Brooksbank are preparing to welcome another baby. The couple are already parents to two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 2.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace confirmed the happy news in an official statement. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer,” the statement read.