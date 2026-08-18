Princess Eugenie sets boundaries with Sarah Ferguson amid scandal

Princess Eugenie has reportedly received firm warnings from royal commentators and insiders after her mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchesse of York, made demands regarding Eugenie’s luxury home in Portugal.

Sources initially reported in the American publication the Sunday Times that Ferguson is making moves to ensure she can establish a permanent Portuguese residence and kickstart a re-branding of her public image. It has since been reported Ferguson has lobbied Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Spanish property for, and is insisting, they grant her full access – including all keys – for prolonged stretches whilst she is not present in the home.

However, well-placed sources close to Eugenie and Jack maintain that saying yes could trigger the worst possible backlash, diplomatically and publicly.

Palace Ponderings: Royal insiders predict inevitable tensions

With King Charles on the throne, Eugenie is facing up to the increasingly sensitive reality that allowing her mother to so thoroughly take over and stay within the beautiful secluded villa could turn the private abode into a tabloid beacon, an act sure to create rifts with the Duke of Cambridge as well as the monarch.

Speaking anonymously, a royal insider revealed: “Eugenie is at a crossroads trying to decide which is more important – a strong bond with her mother or safeguarding the public-facing side of her family that she, and especially Jack, has painstakingly maintained during so much turmoil. The property could become a circus for public attention. Eugenie and Jack need security, and that kind of sustained public interest at their primary holiday home is something that would concern most people.”

Balancing Family Ties with Royal Standing

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank split their time between the UK and Portugal, where Brooksbank manages marketing and sales for a high-end property development project along the Iberian coast.

While Eugenie reportedly maintains a close relationship with her mother, advisers suggest that visible financial or residential support for Ferguson could carry diplomatic consequences within royal circles.

As public interest in the York family dynamics continues to mount, observers note that Eugenie may be forced to draw strict boundaries to safeguard her standing and protect her family from further public controversy.