Princess Eugenie shares rare photos for son's 3rd birthday

Princess Eugenie is celebrating a major family milestone! The royal took to Instagram to share a series of sweet, never-before-seen family photos in honor of her youngest son Ernest’s 3rd birthday.

The heartwarming update comes at an exciting time for the family, just weeks after Eugenie announced she is pregnant with her third child.

A Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her “Golden Boy”

To mark the special day, Princess Eugenie posted a rare glimpse into her private life with husband Jack Brooksbank and their children. The birthday boy, affectionately nicknamed Ernie, was shown playing outdoors with blue balloons, showing off his football skills, and walking hand-in-hand with his older brother, August (5).

The final photo in the carousel captured a tender moment between mother and son, showing Eugenie cuddling Ernest in a cozy, autumnal setting.

Alongside the pictures, the proud mom shared a touching message:

“Happy 3rd birthday to my tiger loving, hat wearing, constantly hugging, fearless golden boy Ernie. You light up every room with your deep voice and infectious smile.”

The Brooksbank Family is Growing

The birthday celebrations cap off an incredibly exciting month for the Brooksbank household. On May 4, Buckingham Palace officially confirmed that Princess Eugenie is expecting her third baby, due later this summer.

The couple originally broke the news on social media with a sweet photo of August and Ernest looking at a baby ultrasound scan, captioned: “Baby Brooksbank due 2026!”

According to the Palace statement, King Charles III is “delighted” by the news, and big brothers August and Ernest are “very excited” to welcome their new sibling. The upcoming arrival will be the 15th in line to the British throne and the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II.