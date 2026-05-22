Princess Eugenie is serving effortless mom-to-be fashion during a casual outing in London this week.

The pregnant royal was spotted in the upscale Mayfair neighborhood on Thursday, May 21, as she headed to lunch with friends at Mount St. Restaurant. Eugenie appeared relaxed and stylish, chatting on the phone and texting while making her way through the city.

For the outing, the 36-year-old royal layered a gray shirt jacket over a black dress that highlighted her growing baby bump. She completed the chic yet laid-back look with white sneakers and oversized sunglasses.

The lunch destination may have held special appeal for Eugenie, who works as a director at Hauser & Wirth. The restaurant is known for its impressive art collection, featuring works by celebrated artists including Andy Warhol and Henri Matisse.

The outing comes just weeks after Buckingham Palace announced that Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their third child together. The couple, who are already parents to sons August and Ernest, are set to welcome the baby this summer.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the palace announced that “August and Ernest are also very excited to have another sibling join the family,” adding that King Charles III was “delighted with the news.”

Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of the former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.