Princess Eugenie steps down from King’s Foundation role

Princess Eugenie has wrapped up her mentoring role with King Charles’ charitable foundation, stepping back just months after sharing joyful personal news.

A Natural End to a Milestone Mentorship

The Princess of York’s year-long stint as a mentor for the “35 under 35” initiative, launched to mark the anniversary of The King’s Foundation, has officially concluded. According to HELLO!, the programme was always designed as a 12-month project and has now “naturally wrapped up”.

Eugenie, 36, had joined the cohort of mentors in May 2025 and spoke warmly about the experience.

After a November 2025 mentorship session, she wrote online that it was an “inspiring morning” and that she was “looking forward” to supporting the network’s members.

While some reports, including the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle, claimed she had “quietly been dropped” after barely a year, other outlets note the timing aligns with the initiative’s planned end.

Family First: Baby No. 3 on the Way

The change comes shortly after Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced they are expecting their third child. Buckingham Palace confirmed the baby is due in summer 2026, with King Charles III said to be “delighted” by the news.

The new arrival will join big brothers August, 5, and Ernest, 2. Eugenie has previously balanced her career at Hauser & Wirth gallery with charity work and does not carry out official royal duties.

Scrutiny Surrounding the York Family

Eugenie’s foundation exit follows a period of heightened scrutiny for the York family. Her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has faced renewed attention over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this year, Eugenie also stepped down as patron of Anti-Slavery International after seven years.

The charity thanked her for her support, saying: “We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good”. Sources suggested the decision was the “most practical way to avoid drawing additional attention to the charity during an already volatile moment”, though there has been no suggestion of wrongdoing by Eugenie herself.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently told the Mirror that Beatrice and Eugenie “might like to quietly drop the use of theirs” and “sever links with the York name — now so very tarnished”, though the sisters have not publicly addressed the comments.

What’s Next for Eugenie

For now, Eugenie appears to be focusing on family life and her art-world career while maintaining ties to causes she champions.

Her co-founded initiative, The Anti-Slavery Collective, is reportedly under review by the UK Charity Commission for financial transparency.

As the royal family navigates ongoing headlines, Eugenie’s quiet departure from two high-profile patronages signals a shift toward a more private chapter — one centered on motherhood and personal projects rather than public charity roles.