Princess Eugenie ‘struggling in silence’ amid latest pregnancy

Princess Eugenie is reportedly navigating a deeply challenging period, with sources revealing that the royal’s mental health has taken a massive hit during her third pregnancy due to ongoing royal family drama.

The Perfect Storm: Pregnancy Joy Meets Media Frenzy

In May 2026, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, joyfully announced they are expecting their third child this summer. However, what should be a time of celebration has reportedly turned into a period of severe stress.

According to insiders close to the royal family, the combination of third-trimester pregnancy changes and a relentless media spotlight has left the 36-year-old princess feeling overwhelmed. Sources state that the pressure has taken a significant toll on her emotional well-being, with one insider noting, “The timing couldn’t be worse.”

Why Is Princess Eugenie Under So Much Stress?

While Buckingham Palace publicly shared that King Charles III is “delighted” by the upcoming arrival, behind closed doors, the York family remains under intense scrutiny.

The primary factors contributing to the Princess’s reported anxiety include:

Family Scandals: The ongoing legal and public fallout surrounding her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, continues to cast a long shadow over Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice.

The Royal Tightrope: Insiders report that Eugenie is desperate to maintain her good standing within the monarchy while privately trying to support her deeply troubled parents—a balancing act that has proven emotionally exhausting.

The Media Spotlight: Navigating a high-risk public profile during a pregnancy has compounded her anxiety, leaving her feeling “drained.”

“The ongoing scandal has deeply tinged her pregnancy joy. Eugenie would love to celebrate this milestone openly with her parents, but public optics make that incredibly difficult right now.”

Looking Ahead

Despite the emotional hardships, Princess Eugenie is focusing on her health and her growing family. The new baby will join big brothers August (5) and Ernest (2), making her the 15th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Supporters hope that as her summer due date approaches, the princess can step back from the public eye to find the peace and privacy she needs.