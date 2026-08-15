Princess Eugenie welcomes baby girl — will she get a royal title?

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank announced on Instagram on August 4 that they welcomed a baby girl on Monday, August 3 at 6:20pm in a Lisbon hospital and since then the royal fans are asking only one question.

As Eugenie, 36, shared the first photo of the newborn in a pink onesie and wrote, “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie”, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla were “delighted” by the news but will the new baby get a royal title is the bigger question.

The Answer is No. The baby will not be styled as a princess.

Under the 1917 rules set by King George V, the title “Princess” and “HRH” is given automatically to the children and male-line grandchildren of a monarch. Eugenie got the title because she is the daughter of Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth.

But Eugenie’s own children don’t qualify. Her sons are styled as “Master August Brooksbank” and “Master Ernest Brooksbank”. Her baby girl will likely be called “Miss” followed by her first and last name, similar to Princess Beatrice’s daughters “Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi” and “Miss Athena Mapelli Mozzi”.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed the baby “does not hold the style of Her Royal Highness and will not receive a royal title”.

Even without a title, she is still in line for the throne. Eugenie is currently 12th in line. Her newborn daughter is now 15th in line to the British throne. The birth pushes other royals including Prince Edward and his children down one spot.