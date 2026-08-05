Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank are now a family of five as the lovebirds have welcomed their third child.

The couple, who announced their engagement in January 2018 after seven years of dating, welcomed their third child on Monday, August 3. The baby girl joins big brothers August Philip Hawke, 5, and Ernest George Ronnie, 3.

The delightful news was announced by The British royal family’s official social media pages a day after the baby’s birth. The post was accompanied by a heartwarming photo of the little girl wearing a pink onesie featuring wings on the back and a hat, which was taken by her father.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, born on Monday, 3rd August 2026, at 6:20 pm, at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. The baby was born weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces,” the announcement reads.

It further added, “Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie also shared the same photo on her personal Instagram page with a caption, “Jack and I are so excited to announce Baby Girl Brooksbank!! We are beyond in love with our girlie.”

The couple tied the knot in a grand royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in October, 2018. The ceremony was attended by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and several senior members of the royal family.

The birth of their newest child comes during a difficult period for Eugenie’s family. In October 2025, King Charles reportedly stripped her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, of their royal honors and titles following renewed scrutiny over their links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.