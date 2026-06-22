Princess Eugenie’s Father’s Day tribute leaves out Andrew

Princess Eugenie posted a sweet tribute on social media for Father’s Day to her husband Jack Brooksbank, giving followers a peek into her low-profile royal family life.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew shared an endearing photo of Brooksbank snuggling with their two young boys – August and Ernest. She affectionately described her husband as “the best there is” and credited him as the “chief child entertainer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

The couple married in 2018 and have largely lived a quieter life raising their family away from royal scrutiny.

In lieu of any public acknowledgement of her own father Prince Andrew on Father’s Day, Eugenie instead centered the occasion entirely on Brooksbank.

“A tradition among the younger members of the royal family to commemorate partners, royal sources noted the tradition when earlier royal biographies discussed the impact the public fall of Prince Andrew placed on Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with Andrew even confessing that the hardest element of the current situation is how it’s put immense strain on family.””””

Remember that Prince Harry, Meghan Uneasy as William’s Rift With Cousins Deepens, widening fissure within the British monarchy keeps stirring a swirl of intriguing claims, with a new tell-all indicating that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “disheartened” and “wary” about recent changes occurring between their cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.