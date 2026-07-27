Princess Eugenie's surprise phobia after motherhood
- By Maria Lopez -
- Jul 27, 2026
Princess Eugenie Says This Unexpected New Phobia Was Triggered by Motherhood Parenting changes you – both how you were taught to see the world, and how you react in the world as well. Princess Eugenie’s two sons, of course, inspired a lot, including changing her relationship with environmental work – and suddenly giving her a new phobia! With Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooks bank about to welcome their third child into their lives, some old, honest quotes from 36-year-old about how parenthood alters your perceptions have reemerged.
“Everything Changes”: How Becoming a Mother Changed Her Mindset When Eugenie and Jack Brook bank–who had their royal Wedding in October2018 -tied the KNOT in a wedding service held in October2018 AT the grand Chapel of St George – the duo Were parents by late January 2021 To son August Philip H Hawke and May 2023 To son ernest George Ronan.
According toa speech by Royal to World Economic Forum Davos. Eugenie explained to how parenthood changed here motional barometer – and her perceptions of risks-during a roundtable in 2022:. “When you became a Mother – allatonce – You alter Entirely. Your hormones alteration -Everything alterations….
For Example–as oflate I’m frightened of going in air and things; And IWasnevet.B4.”
According top psychologists experts, post birt anxiety and also acquired phobias related to security, especially as journeys, are frequently brought about by a parent raising a little dependent , which’s the place where the feelings concerning lack of restraint , similar to a great journey in a business airplane, feel far worse . Preserving the planet for future .
The princess’s work in the sphere of environmentalism-partly with a focus onocean conservational initiatives–has ALSO been given directions by her sons, she noted, and Also “is ALL ABOUT THEM NOW”.
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She further elaboratted, talking on UN special emissary for the oceans Peter Thomson says that; “every determination we maket obe FORAUGUST as he has access to see do, to live ”