Princess Ilyana’s spectacular royal wedding in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR – A fusion of the high-octane worlds of British motorsport and Malaysian royalty graced the streets of Kuala Lumpur this weekend as HRH Princess Tengku Ilyana Alia of Pahang, 29, married Christopher “Chris” Froggatt, 32, a British GT racing driver.

A multi-day affair, the grand royal wedding was held at the opulent Shangri-La Hotel Kuala Lumpur, blending hundreds of years of Malay tradition with cutting-edge haute couture and crown jewel regalia.

A Royal Solemnization: The Akad Nikah The lavish wedding ceremonies officially kicked off on August 7, 2026, with an intimate but formal Akad Nikah – the Islamic marriage ceremony – officiated by Professor Dato’ Dr.

The couple then recited their wedding vows, with the groom formally presenting his mas kahwin. Overseeing the proceedings was the bride’s father, Sultan Haji Abdullah Shah of Pahang-who recently concluded his term as the 16th King of Malaysia(YDP Agong)-and her brother and heir, Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim.

Following the Akad Nikah, the Royal Household of Pahang issued a statement “bestowing blessings” upon Princess Ilyana and Froggatt, wishing them a “happy, harmonious and blessed married life.”

Haute Couture & Heritage Heirloom Jewels For their wedding celebrations, the palatial ballrooms of the Shangri-La were transformed into a magnificent palace-themed celebration adorned with a bespoke handcrafted pelamin, or wedding dais-complete with gold embroidered canopies, blush ivory florals, silk cushions and tropical orchids.

The glowing bride Princess Ilyana-daughter to Sultan Abdullah and former actress Che Puan Julia Rais-chose a striking creation from acclaimed Malaysian couturier Datuk Radzuan Radziwill.

She donned an ivory lace gown adorned with intricate floral motifs, that glittered magnificently under hundreds of delicate crystalline chandeliers. To accentuate the gown’s allure,Princess Illyana wore stunning pieces from the regal collection of the Tengku Ampuan Pahang Queen Azizah, ranging from Day 1’s sleeker, Art Deco headpiece to a more regal tiara paired with a phenomenal multi-carat diamond choker on Day 2.

For his part, a besuited Froggatt – who’s competed in events such as Ferrari Challenge and GT World Challenge Series – opted for local attire for some of the wedding events and sported a traditional silk tengkolok headgear over a classic tailored Westernsuit for another celebration.

Centuries-Old Royal Customs & Distinguished Guests The celebrations also upheld a wealth of rich Pahang cultural traditions: Istiadat Menyuap Nasi Semangat( ceremonial rice feeding ritual) lead by her Royal Highness Tengku Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Setia Hajjah Meriam, a respected elder statesman of the Pahang Royal family.

Istiadat Meletakkan Panca Bicara (a sacred sprinkle ritual officiated by her Father, the Sultan Abdullah Shah of Pahang), the Official paternal blessing conferred onto the newlyweds by the father of the groom on behalf of both families, a unique tradition where The Sultan Abdullah Shah placed his right palm of the bride and placed the fathers hand of groom onto the Sultans right palm blessing the wedding on both behalf’s..

The star studded wedding guests included Pahang Chief Minister Dato’ Sri Diraja Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, who attended on behalf of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates, among other notable figures from Malaysian and international high society.