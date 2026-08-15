Princess Iman welcomes twins in surprise royal news

The Jordanian royal family has successfully welcomed twin baby girls! Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis have officially welcomed their daughters and increased the family from 3 members to 5.

The Royal Hashemite Court formally announced that both Jameel and his wife had blessed their family with twins and offered their warmest congratulations.

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania have become grandparents twice over with this announcement.

The full statement reads: “The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr Jameel Alexander Thermiotis were blessed with twin baby girls on Friday, August 14, 2026,”.

Twice the Surprise For royal followers

Queen Rania previously teased her daughter’s pregnancy during the summer this year with an excited post on the family social media channels and Jameel, Iman, and their daughter.

This comes after the Royal family originally revealed a single child but to everyone’s surprise it was two twin girls.

The Royal Hashemite Court has not released the names of the two new baby girls but it will likely be revealed on the Royal family page.

Daughters are Everywhere!

At 29, Iman and Jameel, who married earlier this year in a ceremony in Amman in March of 2023, now have three daughters under the age of two!

Their eldest is Princess Amina who was born on February 16th of 2025, and who is now officially the big sister to the twins!

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania are Grandparents of Four!

The latest arrival of the twin babies continues the joy that King Abdullah II and Queen Rania have been experiencing. After the birth of Prince Abdullah and his wife Princess Rajwa’s first-born on August 3rd, 2024, now come 2 new additions! His majesty and her majesty now care for 4 beautiful granddaughters.

Princess Iman bint Abdullah II (and Jameel Thermiotis, father) – August 3rd, 2024 (one daughter)

Princess Iman bint Abdullah II (and Jameel Thermiotis, father) – February 16th, 2025 (one daughter)

Princess Iman bint Abdullah II (and Jameel Thermiotis, father) – August 14th, 2026 (two daughters)