Why Princess Ingrid Alexandra postpones study plans?

OSLO – Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has made a major change to her higher education plans. The young royal is temporarily putting her studies at the University of Sydney on hold to return to Oslo immediately, following news of her mother’s worsening health condition.

The update was confirmed by her father, Crown Prince Haakon, who revealed that the future queen wishes to be by the side of her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, during this challenging time.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s Ongoing Health Battle

Crown Princess Mette-Marit was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018. According to recent statements from the royal household, her health has significantly deteriorated lately, making her reliant on a nasal cannula for oxygen in her daily life.

The crown princess is currently on the waiting list for a lung transplant. The sudden decline in her health has not only prompted her daughter’s return but also forced Crown Prince Haakon to cut an official state visit to Japan short to return home to his family.

“She plans to come home soon. It has to do with the family situation. She wants to be with her mother,” Crown Prince Haakon stated during a press conference.

Future Education Plans for the Norwegian Heir

The 22-year-old princess, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, moved to Australia in August 2025 to pursue a three-year bachelor’s degree in social sciences, majoring in international relations and political economy.

Despite the sudden disruption, the Royal House of Norway clarified that this is a temporary pause. Princess Ingrid Alexandra fully intends to return to Australia to finish her undergraduate degree at the University of Sydney once the family’s situation stabilizes.