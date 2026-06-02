Princess Ingrid Alexandra returns to Norway over mother's health

OSLO, NORWAY — Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is temporarily putting her university studies on hold to return home to Oslo. The 22-year-old future queen is cutting her time short at the University of Sydney in Australia to support her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, whose health has significantly deteriorated.

The news was confirmed by her father, Crown Prince Haakon, during an official press conference.

“She plans to come home soon. It has to do with the family situation. She wants to be with her mother,” Crown Prince Haakon told reporters.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s Ongoing Battle with Lung Disease

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 52, was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018. The progressive lung condition causes severe scarring of the lung tissue, making breathing increasingly difficult.

Public concern for the Crown Princess spiked during Norway’s recent National Day celebrations on May 17, where she was seen visibly struggling to breathe and utilizing a medical nasal cannula and portable oxygen unit. Medical teams have reportedly begun assessing the potential need for a lung transplant.

Royal Duties Adjusted Amid Family Health Scare

The family health crisis has prompted several shifts within the Norwegian Royal Family:

Crown Prince Haakon cut his highly anticipated official diplomatic trip to Japan short by one day to return to his wife’s side.

Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, has also returned to Norway from Italy, where he had been working in the film and photography industry, to be close to the family.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is second in line to the Norwegian throne, had been living in student housing in Australia while pursuing a three-year bachelor’s degree in international relations and political economy.

While the Royal House notes that Princess Ingrid Alexandra fully intends to return to Australia to finish her degree eventually, the timeline for her stay in Oslo remains uncertain.