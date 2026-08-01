Princess Isabella takes a surprising step Into military life

COPENHAGEN – With her entry into the mandatory Danish military service imminent, Crown Princess Isabella’s formal enrollment is accompanied by an unconventional move concerning compensation. Prior to commencing her 11-month service with the Guard Hussar Regiment at Slagelse, the 19-year-old royal has officially rejected the military salary and daily expense payments.

Princess Isabella thus voluntarily forfeits in excess of 200,000 DKK (nearly $29,400) of the total compensation allocated to conscripts throughout the period of service.

Enlistment in Denmark’s Broadened Conscription

Princess Isabella is an early participant in Denmark’s recent legislative overhaul Forsvarsforlig, under which national service obligations were expanded to include women and a full conscription term of eleven months.

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Under the established curriculum for this level of training, Princess Isabella will undertake:

* 5 Months at the Slagelse barracks on basic military fundamentals and tactic training.

* 6 months of regular service duties.

The royal’s enlistment places her in the first cohort of conscripts under these universal military rules.

Reflects Historical Royal Practice

Although several media outlets described the refusal of pay as an unprecedented announcement, analysts of the royal family pointed out that the gesture is by no means unusual in the House of Monpezat. Previously, Princess Isabella’s older sibling, Crown Prince Christian, rejected his payment in line with his time in the Guard Hussar Regiment prior to a switch in his service.

The second in line for the throne is not yet eligible for state financial appropriations (apanage) independently, and her personal funds during the term of service are covered through the general expenditures designated for King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

Prioritizing National Obligation

Based on analysis by Danish royal historians, Princess Isabella’s decision to enroll as a regular conscript in the Guard Hussar Regiment instead of pursuing more advanced training options in other branches of the armed forces reflects a deliberate decision to perform essential national service before venturing into other pursuits, particularly one like forging a professional career in military service.