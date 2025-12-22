Princess Kate and Prince William open Royal Variety Show in style

Princess Kate lit up the Royal Variety Show as she joined Prince William to open the star-studded evening at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Princess of Wales beamed with delight as she stood alongside the Prince of Wales to lead the audience in the National Anthem, officially kicking off the prestigious annual event.

The show was filmed on Wednesday, November 19, and aired on ITV1 this evening.

For the glamorous night, Princess Kate dazzled in a festive green velvet dress and matching Manolo Blahnik pumps and Cartier diamond jewellery.

The mother of three appeared relaxed and confident as she greeted performers and took her seat for the night’s entertainment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales watched performances from a wide range of stars including Jessie J, who sang I’ll Never Know Why comedian Stephen Fry, who brought humour to the stage.

The cast of Les Misérables, including Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Katy Secombe, Bradley Jaden and Killian Donnelly, also performed, while composer Tom Fletcher introduced the upcoming Paddington musical. Britain’s Got Talent winner Harry Moulding displayed his magic skills too.

The evening was hosted by comedian Jason Manford, who returned to present the show after previously hosting the 2020 lockdown edition.

His jokes about parenting drew laughter from the audience, including a visible chuckle from the Princess of Wales.