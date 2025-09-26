Princess Kate, the most popular royal among UK residents, is reportedly being offered a project after her alleged fake bonding with former first lady Melania Trump.

In this regard, the GB News has claimed that during US President Donald Trump’s two-day state visit to Windsor in early September, the Princess of Wales and the FLOTUS received significant attention.

In addition, they marked the tour to the youngest Scout members in Frogmore Gardens on September 18.

However, Kate and Mrs. Trump provide fruitful insight via outdoor activities such as creating bugs and sketching in Frogmore Gardens.

According to White House sources, they have indicated that the more intimate engagement with the Princess of Wales was “absolutely” Mrs. Trump’s highlight in the UK.

“You could very much see how warm and friendly they were after spending time together,” a Kensington Palace source stated.

“They were chatting away, and they both really enjoyed the engagement,” added the insider.

“The First Lady was super-relaxed, and she really enjoyed her time with the Princess,” they clarified.

“It’s definitely the start of what looks set to be a very warm, long-term relationship between Kate and Melania,” another source added to Hello! Magazine.

Dwayne Fields, the Chief Scout, on the other hand, who oversaw the day’s activities, witnessed their growing connection firsthand and predicted that they would partner up again in the future.

Fields suggested the possibility of a joint initiative with the American Scouts.

Considering the improving bonding, perhaps a relationship might take place if President Trump extends a state visit invitation to the Royal Family.

Earlier this year, Britain’s Princess of Wales, Middleton, who is recovering from cancer, has pulled out of attending the Royal Ascot race meeting, her Kensington Palace office said on Wednesday.