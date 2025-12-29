Princess Kate enjoys festive event with Charlotte and Louis in Norfolk

Princess Kate enjoyed a low-key festive outing with her children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in Norfolk last week.

Just days before spending Christmas in Norfolk on the King’s Sandringham Estate, the Princess of Wales took her children to the Thursford Christmas Spectacular on December 23.

According to their official description on the website, the event is “an extravaganza of non-stop singing, dancing, music, humour and speciality acts.”

Comedian Lloyd Hollett shared his excitement on Instagram after the performance, writing, “What a day…”

“Today, we were honoured by the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attended our matinee performance. Seeing them in the Royal Box enjoying our show was truly a career highlight,” she added.

Hollett further gushed, “Seeing them in the Royal Box enjoying our show was truly a career highlight. We’re definitely going out on a high, with our final performance now underway.”

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular, now in its 48th production, features more than 120 performers on a 130-foot stage and has received multiple awards for Best Christmas Experience at the 2024 & 2025 Group Leisure and Travel Awards.

Just two days later, the Wales family joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for their annual walk to St Mary Magdalene Church, where royal fans camped overnight for a glimpse of the family.